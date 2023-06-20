BREWER - It was a pitching duel by every definition of the term, with the No. 1 York Wildcats outlasting the No. 1 Nokomis Warriors, 2-1, in the Class B softball state championship game.
Both Mia Coots for Nokomis and McKayla Cortes for York were lights out on the mound. The Wildcats added the first run of the game on a solo home run in the second inning, but stranded two runners on base after that.
Nokomis scored in the bottom of the frame after Megan Watson led off with a double and later scored on a passed ball.
The Wildcats would add one in the top of the fourth off of a Bella Santini pinch-hit single, and that would be the difference. The Warriors stranded the bases loaded in the fifth inning, and two runners in the sixth.
Both teams finish the year with 19-1 records.