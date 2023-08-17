ORONO - During the 2023 season, WVII-ABC 7 and WFVX-Fox 22 will carry three University of Maine football broadcasts.
The University of Maine Athletics and its multi-media rights partner, Van Wagner, has announced that it will televise three of Maine's home football games, with two to air on WVII-ABC7 and one on WFVX Fox 22.
"I am very happy to be broadcasting these games locally," FOX/ABC general manager Mike Palmer says. "We are a small company, local broadcasters, and we've not lost sight of the fact that we serve real local homes and are proud to bring local products to our viewers. What could be more local than our own University of Maine."
The first broadcast will be the home opener, when Maine takes on the University of Rhode Island at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 16. That will air on ABC. Maine's homecoming game, a home matchup against Long Island University at 1 p.m. on Oct. 14. That will air on Fox. Lastly, when Maine hosts Hampton on Nov. 4 at 1 p.m., ABC will carry the game.
“We’re excited to work with WVII Fox Bangor and the Maine Athletics video team to offer broadcast options for three football games and the Journey North hockey series,” general manager of Black Bears Athletics Sponsorships Justin Barnes says.