BANGOR - It was a hot start to the Brewer boys lacrosse 2023 season, taking down their across-the-river rivals in Bangor 10-5 on opening night.
The Witches found themselves up 4-0 early in the second quarter. They broke the scoring with two goals in the first quarter, the first from Ryder Goodwin and the second from Ryan Edgecomb. Goodwin scored in the second quarter to make it 3-0, and Owen Spaulding knocked in the fourth to widen the lead to 4-0.
The Rams would eventually get going in the second half, but the Witches were too powerful, taking a 10-5 victory and opening the season 1-0.
Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with Brewer hosting Morse/Boothbay and the Rams traveling to Lewiston.