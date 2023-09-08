PITTSFIELD - Winthrop-Monmouth-Hall Dale football defeated MCI 53-47 on Friday night in a wild game that took overtime to decide it.
The game had big plays galore, notably MCI's Caleb Kennedy's 64 yard touchdown run to give the Huskies a 14-13 lead late in the first half. The Ramblers then came right down the field with Cole Cobb scoring a receiving touchdown to give them a 20-14 lead at the half.
The second half saw a total of 60 points between the two teams which led the game into overtime with the Ramblers surviving for their first win of the year.
Winthrop-Monmouth-Hall Dale will next play next Friday night when they host Wells. MCI, now 0-2, visits Madison-Carrabec-Valley next Friday.