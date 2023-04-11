ORONO - Just over two years ago, Stella Inman picked up a discus for the very first time as a Windham Eagle. Now, she holds the University of Maine's all-time record in the event.
"My coach and I, this fall, we were like, 'I'm going to break the school record, it's just a matter of when,'" Inman said.
That when was April 2nd for the Maine freshman, throwing 46.91 meters to win the event at the Black and Gold invitational at Bryant- her first
"I might as well get it done in the first meet, to have it off my back," Inman said.
The former Windham Eagle began throwing in her junior year of high school, when a setback inspired her to switch from the track to the field.
"I did cross country in high school but then I got injured, which brought me to more of the throwing side," Inman said. "I wanted to be strong, and throwing was the best event for that."
Soon after her discus career began- it could have ended, had it not been for her coaching staff at Windham.
"I actually wanted to quit discuss my junior year," Inman said. "I told my coach I wanted to do long jump instead, and he said, 'No, you've got to stick through it.' So, I stuck through it and then I won states my senior year."
It was around that time, too, she committed to throw as a Black Bear.
"A lot of my family went here, and just being around here and close to home and representing Maine is really cool," Inman said.
Being a division one athlete was always something she strived for- but she didn't think she'd have this much success this early in her career.
"I always wanted to do college sports, and I knew if I worked at it, I'd be able to get here," she said. "I just didn't know I'd be able to get this far."