BANGOR - Mt. Blue field hockey defeated Bangor on Thursday 6-0 to start the year out on the right foot.
The Cougars, who improve to 1-0 with the victory, started the scoring in the first quarter. Mikayla Wilcox took a pass from Kensley Malcore, and despite having her first shot blocked, was able to find the back of the cage with her second effort.
She would score again in the first to put the Cougars up 2-0, this time with the assist coming from Lily Huntley. Kali Judkins gave Mt. Blue a 3-0 lead at halftime.
Wilcox would score three more times in the second half, pushing her goal total to five on the day, to give the Cougars a 6-0 lead and victory.
Mt. Blue stays on the road, with their next scheduled game on Sept. 9 at Poland. For Bangor, they look to rebound next Wednesday, hosting Skowhegan.