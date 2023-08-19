BANGOR - Every third Saturday in August since 2009, teams from all around Maine come to Bangor's Union Street Complex for the Wayne's Wiffle for a Wish wiffle ball tournament.
"This day is the best of the summer," founder Wayne Harvey says.
"Everybody's out here having fun and everybody's laughing," rising senior Hampden Academy outfielder Zach McLaughlin says. "Who doesn't like wiffle ball?"
And who doesn't like charity? The tournament benefits Make-A-Wish Maine. Harvey decided to start the tournament after frequenting hospitals with his then infant daughter.
"Each time we'd have these procedures, she got to come home at night, but we saw a lot of kids that weren't going to have a happy ending and come home," Harvey says.
So, Wiffle for a Wish was born, raising $2,000 its first year with 15 teams. There were a whopping 36 teams on Saturday with an expected total of around $20,000.
"It's community events like this that make Make-A-Wish possible," Make-A-Wish Maine wish granter Brenda Gammon says. "Each year it gets bigger and bigger."
The tournament has raised over $160,000 total, enough to fun nearly 30 wishes for Maine children facing life-threatening illnesses, like Hampden's Adrian Ellingwood. Adrian, a cancer survivor, had his wish granted last month when he went to the MLS All-Star Game.
"It was just amazing," Adrian says. "It was more than I could have ever asked for."
"When you go through a traumatic experience like this, you forget how to have joy," Adrian's mother Angela explains. "We experienced a lot of joy at the Make-A-Wish."
With that, the tournament is all in good fun for the competitors, but don't let that fool you.
"They're serious," Harvey reveals. "When we start getting into the middle of the afternoon and get closer to playoffs, they're really competitive. Now they're playing for tournament titles."
And don't let how simple it may look fool you either, even top local baseball players like McLaughlin have trouble with the curve.
"We were just telling each other the whole time to just throw strikes, but it's easier said than done," McLaughlin says. "We got our butts handed to us, but it's something we'll definitely come back to next year."
And even though the tournament bears his name, Harvey knows that it's the help from the community that ensures there always is a next year.
"My wife, kids, friends, family, people who have become friends and family through this, that's really what makes us work," Harvey says. "The people here are wonderful to give back and be a part of this.
If you would like to become involved with Wiffle for a Wish, visit wiffleforawish.com. ff you want to donate to Make-A-Wish Maine, visit wish.org/maine.