LEWISTON - Multiple local high schools took home regional crowns at the MPA North Tennis Championships on Saturday at Bates College.

At Class A, No. 1 Skowhegan boys tennis defeated No. 2 Brunswick 4-1 to win the A North title. On the girls' side, No. 1 Brunswick defeated No. 3 Camden Hills to win regionals, as well.

In Class B, Foxcroft Academy boys and girls tennis pulled upsets to sweep regionals. No. 2 seeded boys tennis defeated No. 1 MDI to prevent a regional title defense by the Trojans while No. 3 seeded girls tennis defeated No. 1 Waterville.

In Class C, No. 1 Washington Academy girls tennis defeated No. 6 Fort Kent 4-1 to win the C North title while No. 1 Orono boys tennis won their title by defeating No. 2 Calais 3-2.

These teams will move on to Wednesday's state finals against each South regional champion, all of which will be determined at South regionals on Monday. Those matches will also take place at Bates College.

Sports Reporter

