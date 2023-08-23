BUCKSPORT - Washington Academy opened their season with a win on Wednesday afternoon as the Raiders defeated Bucksport and George Stevens Academy at Bucksport Golf Club.
It was a close one at the top as WA defeated Bucksport 199-201, while GSA finished third at 231. With that, the Raiders start their season 2-0, the Bucks 1-1, and the Eagles 0-2.
The Raiders' will try to go 3-0 on Friday when they host Jonesport-Beals. Bucksport's next match will be another tri-match against Calais and Machias on Friday. GSA will next face Narraguagus on the road, also on Friday.