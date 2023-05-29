BUCKSPORT - Washington Academy baseball defeated Bucksport 11-4 on Monday afternoon to win the penultimate game of their regular season.
Down 4-1 in the bottom of the third, Bucksport's Ryan Winchester lined an RBI single to right that scored Trent Goss and Brandon Elden to cut the Raiders' lead to 1.
The Raiders then scored four runs in the top of the fourth off the bats of Carson Trout and Kaden Schwinn to take a commanding 8-3 which they did not relinquish.
The Raiders are now 13-2 and will wrap up their regular season on Tuesday at Calais at 4. Bucksport, 10-6, will await playoff seeding.