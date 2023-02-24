BANGOR - No. 2 Fort Kent went on a huge run in the second and third quarters to pull away from No. 3 Dexter, resulting in a big 48-34 semifinal victory for the Warriors- sending them to their first ever trip to a regional final in school history.

The game was back-and-forth for much of the first two quarters, with Dexter tying the game at 15 midway through the second. Between that point and the end of the third, Fort Kent would go on a 23-9 run, holding Dexter scoreless for a six-minute stretch, to pull away from the Tigers.

Will Kusnierz did his best to keep the Tigers in it, leading the team with 15 points. Ethan Daigle led all scorers with 19 points.

With the win, No. 2 Fort Kent advances to the Class C North championship round, and will await the winner of No. 1 Calais and No. 4 Fort Fairfield. The regional finals match will be played Saturday night at 8:45.

