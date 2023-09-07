Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Caribou Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Aroostook County in northern Maine... North central Penobscot County in east central Maine... * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 714 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Shin Pond, or 8 miles north of Patten, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include... Patten, Island Falls, Mount Chase, Shin Pond, northeastern Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, Oakfield, Merrill, Crystal, Dyer Brook, Hersey, and Moro Plantation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging wind, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH