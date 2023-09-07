PITTSFIELD - It was a defensive, back-and-forth matchup, and in the end the Nokomis Warriors were victorious, leaving Pittsfield with a 2-1 overtime victory over MCI.
The Huskies, who won Class C North a year ago, came out of the gates hot, scoring the first goal of the game with 7:24 left in the first quarter.
Both Keydaliz 'GiChi' Rivera for the Huskies and Eliya Drummond for the Warriors would pitch shut outs for the rest of the first half. Nokomis would score in the second to tie it, before knocking in the game-winner in the first overtime period.
The Huskies are back in action on Monday, hosting Dexter, and Nokomis looks to stay unbeaten in their next effort, also on Monday, hosting Lincoln Academy.