BANGOR - Brewer junior Grady Vanidestine struck out 13 hitters in a complete game shut out victory over Ellsworth on Wednesday, helping lead his Witches to a 2-0 victory.
In the bottom of the third, Rowan Valley singled home the only runs of the game, scoring Vanidestine and Jed Kilpatrick.
Miles Palmer was spectacular himself on the mound, tossing five innings and allowing just the two runs on four hits.
Brewer hosts Lewiston Saturday looking to make it a 4-0 start to the season. The Eagles will try to get back in the win column on Monday, hosting John Bapst.