ORONO - As the University of Maine's director of athletics Jude Killy took the podium on Friday morning- the first nine words he spoke summed up the entirety of the day- "What a perfect day to be a Black Bear."
Killy experienced his first of what he hopes is several ribbon cutting ceremonies on Friday morning- as the university officially unveiled its brand new, state of the art softball facility.
"This is just really, really big for us," said senior pitcher Cat Fallon. "It's an investment into women's sports, the sport of softball, and it just means the world to us."
"I'm excited for our girls. I know there's a lot of pride going into today," said head softball coach Jordan Fitzpatrick. "The last two days, being able to get out here and have a home again has been phenomenal."
The 90-thousand square foot complex comes with new bleacher seating, a new press box, new dugouts, lights, an indoor batting pavilion and synthetic turf- so to call it 'state-of-the-art' could be a little underwhelming.
"They got on the field on Wednesday of this week. Afterwards I saw them go into Memorial Gym and I said 'What'd you think?' They said, 'We never want to leave it,'" Killy said. "One of the student athletes said that she's going to sleep here from now on, I said, 'Good, the dugout's heated, so you can.'"
"The turf is beautiful, it's so nice," Fallon said. "It just feels like home already. I know it's silly to say about a field, but for some of us the field was our home growing up."
Also- the synthetic turf allows for more softball games to be played in Orono. Maine only had seven home games a year ago- that number has nearly doubled for 2023.
"We saw it with the fans at the basketball games this year, Maine is a real special place," Fallon said. "So, I think that when we're on the road so much, we lose some of that hometown pride. We're excited to get to be around everybody a little more often."
"It's meaningful on a lot of levels, and it's fun," Killy said. "It's fun to open shiny new things, right?"
The University also made it pretty clear- this is just the first of many ribbon cutting ceremonies to come under the Athletics Facilities Master Plan.
"It's phenomenal. It's just paving the way for the rest of the women's sports that are getting their facilities updated as well," Fitzpatrick said. "I know field hockey can't wait for theirs to be done, soccer, everybody else that's getting new stuff. I know for me, it makes it feel a little more real."