ORONO - The University of Maine has announced nine inductees to their 2023 UMaine Sports Hall of Fame class.
James Boylen, Calvin Ingraham, Annabelle Hamilton, Stacey Porrini (Clingan), Alexis Soulharis (McNichols), Anthony Wright are being inducted as individuals, while the 1959-60 men's basketball team, the 1951 football team, and the 1961 football team are also being inducted.
Boylen was an America East first-team selection as a senior after averaging 21.1 points per game in 1986-87. He went on to be an assistant coach across the NBA, before serving as the head coach of the Chicago Bulls from 2018-2020.
Ingraham was the leading goal scorer for the 1993 men's ice hockey team that won the program's first ever national title. He joined Paul Kariya and Jim Montgomery on the first line that season and finished his career with 159 points in 106 games.
Hamilton was a decorated field hockey player in Orono from 2011-2014. She is one of only two Black Bears ever to earn two National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-American honors, and was also a three-time all America East first team selection.
Porrini was dominant on the basketball floor, earning all-conference three times during her time with Maine. She is the program's record holder in blocks in a game, blocks in a season, and is second all-time in career blocked shots. She was a huge part of the Black Bears teams that went to three NCAA Tournaments during her career.
Souhlaris was named the America East Softball Player of the Year in 2009 as a senior, and earned an NCAA Northeast All-American nod that year as well. She hit .366 over her career in Orono with 28 home runs and 87 RBI. She is the program's all-time hits leader, as well.
Wright was named an AP All-American on the football field in 1996. He was named all-conference twice, and led Maine in receiving in back-to-back seasons. He is second all-time in receiving yards, third in career receptions, and holds the record for receptions in a season with 88.
As for teams, the 1959-60 men's basketball team finished with a 19-4 record and the program's highest single-season winning percentage in history. They finished second in the Yankee Conference, behind UConn.
The 1951 football team was the first unbeaten team since the program's inception in 1892. They won the Yankee Conference and the State Series championships, and finished 6-0-1, one tie away from a perfect season.
The 1961 football team is being inducted after being the last team in program history to finish unbeaten. They, too, were one tie away from a perfect season, finishing 8-0-1, with the highest winning percentage in program history.