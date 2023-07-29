UNITY - For the first time since 2017, Unity Raceway is back for a full-time summer season, and their first as a dirt track...the only one in the state.
"It's actually unreal when I stop and think about it," race director Brianna Giggey says. "It's incredible to be part of history."
"It feels great," track manager Joey Doyon says. "Our drivers are putting on a show every week [and] putting people in the seats."
Unity closed down after nearly 60 years of business in 2017, and its grand return started with Doyon who was heartbroken seeing his favorite track lie in ruins.
"I grew up here," Doyon tells. "This place means everything to me and it was tearing my heart apart to see the condition it was in. It was a complete mess when we started."
Doyon decided to lease the track from owners Ralph and Nancy Nason, and a team soon started to form.
"As soon as I heard that they were going to be opening up a dirt track, I figured I'd get on board and try to get as many cars and people as possible," driver Jason Porter says.
To start, though, it wasn't all roses. In last year's part-time schedule, they raced on Sunday afternoons during the hottest part of the summer. Not the best conditions for a dirt track.
"We have to night race because of the dust and heat," Giggey explains. "We water the track and, if we're in full sun, it's soaking it up completely."
So, in came the lights, and nearly 100 drivers registering for the first full-time season in the new digs.
"This is what I remember as a kid growing up," Porter says. "Friday night, under the lights, spending time with friends and family, and having a good time."
For the fans, it's an even bigger hit.
"We have some people that are here at four o'clock waiting to get in through the gate," Giggey says. "That's incredible. We don't start until seven!"
But for Doyon, who started all of this, one of the biggest points of pride is seeing his childhood heroes coming back into the fray.
"We've had a lot of old Unity faces coming back. They just like to see their track open again," Doyon says. "Those are the faces I remember as a kid around here. Seeing former racers that made this track what it is is a really cool feeling."