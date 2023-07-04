ORONO - UMaine rising sophomore track runner Evan Thornton-Sherman is set to compete at USA Track & Field's U20 Outdoor Championships at the University of Oregon.
Thornton-Sherman had a strong freshman season. He finished 3rd and 4th in the 1500m and 5000m, respectively, at the America East Outdoor Championships. He also won an America East indoor title at 5000m.
Thornton-Sherman will look to qualify for Sunday's 1500m national final through Friday's preliminary race, and has already made it into the 5000m final which is also set for Sunday.