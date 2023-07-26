ORONO - A Black Bear track-and-field star has been named among one of the best in her country, and will soon get to show why on the big stage.
Mackenzie Wilson, a rising fifth year thrower for UMaine, will be competing at the Canadian Track and Field Championships in Langley, BC starting on Thursday. The Ontario native had a stellar 2023, winning the America East and New England hammer throw titles, as well as setting a school record at 61.58 meters. Wilson competed in hammer throw at nationals last year, finishing eighth, and she feels that experience alone gives her an advantage.
"It was a lot to take in because it was my first 'big girl meet,'" Wilson says. "Camryn Rogers, Jillian Weir, they're Olympians. Going from competing against NCAA athletes to Olympians is a little bit of a change, but because I've seen that before, I have a little bit of a better understanding of how to deal with the pressure."
The two Olympians in the field, Rogers and Weir, are expected to go 1-2 in the hammer throw for the second year in a row. While she doesn't expect to finish as high, Wilson revels in the opportunity to share a stage with them and will use what she sees and learns as she heads into the coming school year.
"Having two Olympians [in my event] is amazing," Wilson says. "I also love being right beside them in seeing what they do to prepare for competition, how they act in a competition, and learning from them. It's so surreal that I'm competing with Olympians in itself, but I think that's absolutely incredible."