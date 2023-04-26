ORONO - The UMaine men's rugby team is headed for Washington D.C. this weekend where they will play at nationals for the second straight year.
"We've definitely made significant improvements over the year," team captain Shawn Nitsche says. "We've had a lot of injuries, but we seem to figure it out at the end of the day."
"We've really come together as a team," teammate Nikolai Lane adds. "Every tournament we've gone to, we've improved. Us going to nationals is harvesting the fruits of our labor."
While rugby is not an NCAA sport, much of their competition in this and other tournaments are much more invested in their programs. Something the Black Bears take pride in.
"Their schools fund them a lot and they actively recruit," Jonathan Williams says. "For us to just come together as a group of guys and agree that we want to do this, compete with them, and then most of the time perform very well, it makes you feel really good.
That success comes with a culture change within the Maine program, spearheaded through new faces whose experiences in the sport goes well beyond Orono.
"We've definitely gotten more guys who have played rugby before college," Nitsche says. "Even this year, we have an international student who's a very talented player. That's not really something that I'm used to and not a lot of teams we play have that."
Starting on Friday, the Black Bears will compete in the small school division, which they placed fifth in last year. This time around, though, there are 16 teams instead of 27.
"They're doing less invitational teams," Lane explains. "We're just going to be right against some good teams from the get-go. It's definitely going to be a more hard, challenging tournament."
Regardless, their confidence has not waned.
"We've got a lot of athletes, which really helps a lot," Williams says. "All you really need is a few athletes who really know what they're doing, and you got a good team."
"It's a great thing to watch and be a part of," Nitsche adds. "I hope to continue that trend."