ORONO - The Coastal Athletic Conference (CAA) held their annual media day on Tuesday morning, providing the first chance to hear from head coach Jordan Stevens and Maine football ahead of training camp.
The Black Bears open up camp next Thursday and will have 15 practices, all open to the public, ahead of the season. Their first official game is about a month from the start of camp at FIU on Sept. 2nd. Stevens was pleased with the way the team looked in the spring, but just as important is the culture and accountability that have each improved the last few months.
"Derek Robertson, Vince Thomas, our other captain...Kevin Jones, amongst some other guys have really taken ownership in this team," Stevens says. "They've really increased the accountability within the team from top to bottom, and that's something you can hear, feel, [and] see. Those are the signs that we're going in the right direction."
Maine was picked to finish 13th out of 15 team in the CAA, but the team is nowhere phased by it. The goal of going all the way to a conference title hasn't changed, and the Black Bears want everyone to know that they are much more than what the polls say that they are.
"Our number one goal at the University of Maine is to win a championship, and we're going to go out every single game and compete no matter what our ranking is," quarterback Derek Robertson says.
"What we're competing for is to be number one," linebacker Vince Thomas says. "That's what we're fighting for every day and it'll give us a chip on our shoulder. If you look at us and think, 'they don't have it, they're not going to be disciplined,' I promise you are going to be wrong."