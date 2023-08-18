ORONO - A day over two and a half years in the making is finally here. On Friday, Maine field hockey cut the ribbon to officially open their brand new facility.
"It's a very exciting day for our program, and we're just so thankful," head coach Josette Babineau says. "The facility is absolutely amazing."
"It feels so exciting and I'm just extremely grateful to be a part of this team that gets this new facility," fifth-year midfielder Madisyn Hartley adds.
The field is the second to be completed under UMaine's Athletic Facilities Master Plan, after the softball field. Having two women's sports be checked off first is huge.
"It makes a great statement for us about equity and accessibility," athletic director Jude Killy says. "One student athlete doesn't receive more priority than another. Certainly, from a field hockey standpoint, I think anything is possible for us."
Depending on the school, field hockey can be considered somewhat of an afterthought. So, to have this type of investment into this program means the world to those involved.
"It really has surpassed what I envisioned for the program," Babineau explains. "It's a great time to reflect and think about the past and think about where we are today. We're just very grateful for this opportunity."
Another benefit for the program is young field hockey players, like the middle schoolers and high schoolers in attendance Friday, seeing that a place like this is in their backyard.
"Having the [middle and] high schoolers here today, having more of the field hockey community come see this, I think it's going to be great for more Mainers to see what is here," Hartley, an MCI alum, says.
With that comes more Mainers wanting to play for their home state, just another step in the university's overall plan to make Orono a destination for everything it has to offer.
It applies to student athletes, it applies to students within our state, it applies to people who want to come work at the university," Killy says. "This could be a destination spot and that's what we're trying to build."
The Black Bears will play their first exhibition Saturday against Merrimack and open up the regular season against Boston College next Friday. It can't come any sooner
"Ahh! I'm just so excited," Hartley exclaims. "It's really special to me."