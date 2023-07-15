ORONO - UMaine cross country has released their schedule for this fall, including the America East Championships which are set to be hosted by the Black Bears.
The season starts on September 1st where they will host Army at Penobscot Valley Country Club. Then, the Black Bears travel to Indiana State to race in the John McNichols Invitational on the 16th. September closes out with the Battle in Beantown at Boston College on the 29th and the Maine State Meet in Bangor the following day, which will feature the Black Bears' "B" teams.
On October 13th, the Black Bears head to the Bronx for the IC4A/ECAC Championships. Finally, the America East Championships will be held at the PVCC on the 27th as the Black Bears play host.