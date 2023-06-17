ORONO - Maine baseball second baseman Quinn McDaniel has accepted an invitation to participate in the MLB Draft Combine next week.

McDaniel bat .354 this past season with 16 home runs, 45 RBIs, 32 stolen bases and a .513 on-base-percentage en route to a First Team All-America East selection. This capped off a Black Bear career where McDaniel had a .321 batting average with 32 home runs, 111 RBIs, and 56 stolen bases.

McDaniel proved an instrumental part in bringing Maine two straight regular season conference titles and their first conference tournament title/NCAA regional berth since 2011 this season.

The Combine will take place Monday-Saturday at the Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field in Phoenix.

