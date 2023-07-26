ORONO - Recently, Maine men's basketball guard Kellen Tynes returned to Orono for summer workouts after winning a silver medal at Globl Jam with Team Canada.
Globl Jam is an event put on by Team Canada to give their players national exposure and a chance to play on their home soil. Tynes was invited to Team Canada's U23 Training Camp with a group of other players, and was selected to the final roster to compete in the tournament in Toronto.
At Globl Jam, Tynes made a showing, too. He said his favorite memory from the week is their comeback win against Team Germany in the semifinals. Tynes, who led the country in steals last season, recorded nine steals, nine assists, and 12 points to help Team Canada erase a double-digit second half deficit.
"Playing for Team Canada has always been a dream of mine, so to be able to do that and to represent me, my family, my country and even the school, it was a great honor," Tynes said. "I was super fortunate and blessed to play for Team Canada."
The tournament field consisted of Team Canada, Team Africa, Team Germany, and Team USA was made up of Kentucky's men's basketball team. However, most of the guys Tynes played with and against were professional FIBA players also representing their home countries. He says the experience really helped him to prepare for the 2023-24 season with Maine.
"It was a great experience, we were playing against professional teams, professional players, and we got to play Kentucky in pre-season, so not a lot of people get to do that," Tynes said. "It was a great experience, really good competition. Just going in there playing, I didn't know what to expect. FIBA is a lot more physical, the guys are professionals, so they had a lot of tricks that I didn't know. But it was good, I felt like I played good and it was a good adjustment for me."