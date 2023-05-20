ORONO - Ryan Turenne's walk-off grand slam powered Maine to an 11-8 win over Bryant University, giving the Black Bears the series sweep to end the regular season.

Maine struck first off of a Nick White home-run in the second, but Bryant would plate three in the third to take a 3-1 lead. Quinn McDaniel's first homer of the game gave Maine a 4-3 lead, but Bryant would take the lead with two more runs in the sixth.

They would stretch the lead to 8-4 in the seventh before Maine would begin their comeback. Connor Goodman brought home Jake Rainess with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning. In the eighth, Jeff Mejia's pinch hit double brought Turenne home, making it 8-6.

McDaniel blasted his second shot of the game in the 9th to bring Maine within one, before the Black Bears would load the bases for Turenne's eventual walk-off.

Maine finishes with a 19-5 record in conference, and will play the lowest remaining seed in the America East tournament on Thursday.

