BANGOR - On Saturday, nearly 700 paddlers participated in the 56th Annual Kenduskeag Stream Race.
"There are people from Canada, California, Germany, and Texas," race director Debbie Gendreau says. "People come from all over for this race."
Plenty of folks were just chasing the rapids, but for some, the only thing they were chasing was the King of the Kenduskeag, Trevor Maclean
"I think the winner is going to be Trevor again," veteran paddler Dave McIntyre said. "He's very persistent, so we'll be keeping an eye on him."
Coming into Saturday, the Nova Scotia native had won the last 13 Kenduskeags he'd paddled in and a record 16 overall.
"I've come in second place five times against Trevor MacLean," star paddler Ben Randall says. "The one year he couldn't come across the border, [2021], I won. When he shows up, I'm settling for second place."
But what is it that makes MacLean the paddler that he is? Well, his upbringing definitely didn't hurt.
"I started paddling when I was 11," MacLean explains. "I grew up about 200 meters away from a flatwater race course with three canoe clubs."
"Trevor was supposed to be going to karate classes after school, but he continued to come home just soaking wet everyday," his father Gordon says.
Good thing he skipped those classes, because MacLean schools the Kenduskeag competition year after year, but he doesn't do it for the shine.
"I'll be 47 this year. You've got to stay active and do something as you get older," MacLean says. "It's a good reason to stay active through the winter to come down here and take a run down the Kenduskeag Stream."
As is the norm, he didn't just run. MacLean sprinted to the finish in 2 hours and 10 minutes, enough for his 17th Kenduskeag win.
"It was a little bit quicker than I thought it was going to be, but today was great weather, and it's always fun to come out on top," MacLean says.
"It takes a lot of work and a lot of commitment," his father says. "He makes it look easy."