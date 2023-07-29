AUGUSTA - Trenton Acadians' Junior and Senior Legion Baseball teams each won their respective state titles on Saturday in a sweep.
The Sr. Acadians wrapped up their first state title in team history by defeating the Hampden Riverdogs 2-0. A scoreless game until the sixth inning, an RBI single by Dawson Curtis put the Acadians was the eventual game-winning hit. Pitcher Hunter Curtis, in his first game on the mound in a full year, went for a complete game.
The Jr. Acadians won their title next against Capital Area 3-2, and in dramatic fashion. Trailing 3-2 most of the game, they rallied for two in the bottom of the seventh inning. A wild pitch scored Dawson Curtis, who switched games after the Sr. game ended, and DH Jackson Berry next hit a sacrifice fly that scored Brady Pert to walk it off.
The Jr. Acadians' season ends here, but the Sr. Acadians will begin their run towards a regional title starting on Wednesday in Shrewsbury, Mass.