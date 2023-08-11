SHELBY, N.C. - Trenton Acadians baseball fell to Cheyenne (Wy.) 2-1 in dramatic fashion on Friday, marking their second loss in two games at the American Legion World Series.
Cheyenne's Nolan Horton got the scoring started in the bottom of the second with an RBI single that brought home Kaden Anderson to make it a 1-0 game. The Acadians answered in the top of the third off of a Hunter Curtis sacrifice fly which scored Joey Wellman-Clouse.
In the bottom of the seventh, down to their final strike before potential extra innings, Cheyenne's Julian Romero hit an RBI double to the right field wall that scored Colter McAnelly from first to break the 1-1 tie with a walk-off.
The Acadians will next play against 2-0 League City (Tx.) on Sunday at 1 P.M. in their final game of pool play.