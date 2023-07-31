ELLSWORTH - Trenton Acadians Senior baseball are the Maine Legion champions for the first time in their nearly 50 year history, and they're off to regionals.
"It feels awesome," head coach Brad Smith says. "It's really special for us and really special for our community."
"Winning the championship is always good, and we're not done," utility player Andre Lozano says.
"Us older guys have been together for 11 years, a lot of these younger guys 9 or 10," catcher Brett Bragdon explains. "Playing together for so long kind of builds chemistry and gets us going."
Once they got going in the state tournament, there was no stopping them. The Acadians went a perfect 5-0.
"We're a very tight knit group and a blue collar group as well," Smith says. "They work so hard and they're so determined, so passionate. It's just great to see. It's the way they are."
The Acadians won the title game 2-0 over Hampden. Tournament MVP Hunter Curtis pitched a complete game shutout in his first game on the mound since his senior season at Ellsworth last year.
"That kid is special. He threw his stuff and they weren't touching it," Lozano says.
"He didn't want to pitch all season, but he was willing to do it in this moment," Smith explains. "That's all you ask for out of a guy like that."
Another big story? Another Curtis. Hunter's younger brother and rising Ellsworth sophomore Dawson Curtis hit what would be the game-winning RBI to break the scoreless tie in the sixth inning.
"If you need something, he'll step up and do it for you," Bragdon says. "Whether on the field or off the field."
"I'm glad we have him because I don't know where we'd be without that little guy," Lozano says.
Dawson also scored the game-tying run in the ninth inning of the Junior Acadian's state title game after the Senior game ended. They'd go on to win to complete the program sweep.
"He was going to do whatever he could to help both teams win the state championship," Smith says. "Baseball's booming right now and we love it."
The Senior Acadians begin regional play in Shrewsbury, Mass. on Wednesday, but no matter what happens there, players like Lozano playing their last games of organized baseball wouldn't have it any other way.
"This has been great for the last run," Lozano says. "I love these guys, I made great friends along the way, and it's sad to let it go, but this was the right time to let it go for sure."