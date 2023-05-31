BAR HARBOR - MDI boys' tennis is back as one of the top teams in Class B North, and they're looking to get to the promised land once again.
"We all are just motivated, we're hungry, and we want it," said junior Max Friedlander.
"It's a similar lineup, similar players, but we've all just gotten better," said senior Westy Granholm. "It's just like last year, but improved."
After rattling off a perfect regular season in 2022, the Trojans finished as the second seed in Class B North, but continued their dominance through playoffs en route to a regional title. From that team, they graduated just one senior from their top seven, and that roster stability has really paid off coming into this season.
"It was definitely nice, I think that saved us some time especially in the beginning of the season," Granholm said. "We already knew each other, and we already knew everyone's skill level more or less/"
"Instead of having to rebuild, or redo things, we already know each other and we already have a season together," Friedlander said. "So it feels really good to be able to smoothly transition back into the season."
The Trojans have lost just one regular season match the past two seasons, and while their success comes from hours of hard work out on the courts- it doesn't feel like hard work to them, and the love for the sport is really what drives them.
"Practice isn't really practice for us, it's just playing tennis and we love to play," Granholm said. "It's hard to have bad energy when you're playing tennis with your friends, and we like tennis and we like each other so it's a good time."
"In my opinion, if you have hard work and it feels like hard work, it's hard, obviously," Friedlander said. "But, if you have passion for the sport it doesn't feel like hard work, it just feels like something you enjoy which is really important. How is anyone going to compete with you if you're doing something you love versus something they don't really like to do?"
But, while they're all having fun and playing relaxed- they would be lying if they said they didn't feel any pressure heading into the postseason as the top seed and defending champs.
"We really want to win, so there's a little bit more pressure than last year, I think," Granholm said. "Also, there's just more expectations. I think that's another driving factor, it's not all relaxed."
"There is definitely some pressure, I'm not going to lie, there's a little bit coming back into it as the top seed," Friedlander said. "But, the most important thing you can do is be like, 'Okay, there's pressure, now what?' Just accept it and move on."
So, for right now, their goal is pretty simple- stay on the court for as long as they possibly can.
"My goal is to play more tennis, and that means we have to win," Granholm said. "So, I'd like to win."