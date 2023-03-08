BANGOR - With the 2023 Maine High School Basketball tournament past us, Fox Bangor took to the film room to pick the top 5 plays from the action.

Fox Bangor's Top 5 Plays of Tourney 2023 are as follows:

5. Southern Aroostook's Emmalee Landry picks off the inbounds pass, sends it ahead to Cami Shields, and she finds Ally Shields for the lay-up with 15 seconds left. The bucket would prove to be the game winner, giving the Warriors another Class D North title.

4. In their quarterfinal matchup against Washington Academy, Ellsworth's Chance Mercier intercepts a pass and throws it ahead to Peter Keblinsky, who throws down a two-handed dunk. 

3. Ellsworth's Megan Jordan steals a pass late in the fourth quarter of the Class B North championship game against Old Town, and fakes out the defender with a nice euro-step, capped off by a smooth touch at the rim to get the bucket.

2. With seconds left in their quarterfinal matchup with Nokomis, Messalonskee's Merrick Smith took a pass on the inside and floated up a hook shot that connected as time expired to give the Eagles an upset victory over the Warriors.

1. As time ticked down in the state finals game against Falmouth, Brewer's Brock Flagg felt a double team, spun and fired to an open Cameron Hughes who kissed the shot off the glass and in with just 2.7 seconds remaining. The bucket gave Brewer a 42-41 lead and led them to their first Gold Ball in program history.

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

