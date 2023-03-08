BANGOR - With the 2023 Maine High School Basketball tournament past us, Fox Bangor took to the film room to pick the top 5 plays from the action.
Fox Bangor's Top 5 Plays of Tourney 2023 are as follows:
5. Southern Aroostook's Emmalee Landry picks off the inbounds pass, sends it ahead to Cami Shields, and she finds Ally Shields for the lay-up with 15 seconds left. The bucket would prove to be the game winner, giving the Warriors another Class D North title.
4. In their quarterfinal matchup against Washington Academy, Ellsworth's Chance Mercier intercepts a pass and throws it ahead to Peter Keblinsky, who throws down a two-handed dunk.
3. Ellsworth's Megan Jordan steals a pass late in the fourth quarter of the Class B North championship game against Old Town, and fakes out the defender with a nice euro-step, capped off by a smooth touch at the rim to get the bucket.
2. With seconds left in their quarterfinal matchup with Nokomis, Messalonskee's Merrick Smith took a pass on the inside and floated up a hook shot that connected as time expired to give the Eagles an upset victory over the Warriors.
1. As time ticked down in the state finals game against Falmouth, Brewer's Brock Flagg felt a double team, spun and fired to an open Cameron Hughes who kissed the shot off the glass and in with just 2.7 seconds remaining. The bucket gave Brewer a 42-41 lead and led them to their first Gold Ball in program history.