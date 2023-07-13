ROCKPORT - Topsham's Caleb Manuel turned in a record breaking performance to win his third consecutive Maine Amateur title- which caps off a great past year on the golf course.
"When I started to get good and pick up the game, that was always my goal to win the Maine Amateur," Manuel said. "That's why I keep coming back."
Manuel's third consecutive title is something that hasn't been done since Mark Plummer two decades ago.
"He texted me before the week started and goes, 'Let's go Caleb, three-peat.' And I go, 'I'll try,'" Manuel said. "Then he texted me after every round. I told him I miss him here."
Not only did Manuel tie that record, but he shattered the three-day tournament record with a whopping 13 shots under par- 11 strokes above the second place finisher.
"I'm trying to play against the golf course and play within myself, so I wasn't too worried about what he was doing or what anyone else is doing," he said. "I've learned to no matter how much you're winning by or losing by, you've just got to keep your head down and keep plugging along."
This Maine Amateur title for Caleb caps off what has been a great last year of golf dating back to a summer ago where he qualified for the 2022 US Open.
"You’ve got fans or crowds of, you know, over thousands just following you and in the bleachers," Manuel said of the experience. "And then you've got the number one player in the world hitting behind you on the range. So I didn't play the way I wanted to the first day, and I think most of that was probably nerves and inexperience just playing in front of those crowds."
What helped him get over that crowd pressure? a practice round with none other than Viktor Hovland.
"That was pretty cool. I asked [Viktor] how to kind of block out [the crowds] and he kind of mentioned that even when his friends come to watch, he doesn't even know they're there because he's so locked in and not worried about what's around him," Manuel said. "So I took that and it's definitely helped me."
Since that experience. Manuel has transferred from UCONN and Big East golf down to the University of Georgia and the SEC, where he and the Bulldogs made a little run to end the season.
"We stepped up, won regionals, I played well there. And then at nationals we finished solid for the year we had and we've got the same guys coming back," he said. "So I'm really looking forward to my last year there. We've got a goal to get back to work in the fall and hopefully be back to nationals and, you know, make match play and make some noise."