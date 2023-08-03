CAPE ELIZABETH - On Saturday morning, some of the worlds' top runners will gather near Crescent Beach in Cape Elizabeth for the 25th annual TD Beach to Beacon 10K road race.
Among the over 8,000 expected runners in Maine this weekend, ranging from casual runners to some of the top athletes internationally, includes race founder Joan Benoit Samuelson and her good friend and long time race director Dave McGillivray.
Back in the summer of 1984, Benoit Samuelson was running through Los Angeles on her way to her first Olympic Gold Medal when the Maine icon took a peak into the future. In 1998, her dream became a reality and the Beach to Beacon road race was born.
"When I came into that tunnel in L.A., I said, 'So now what are you going to do?' And, in a nanosecond, I said 'You're going to gave to give back to a state and a community and a sport that has given so much to you,'" she said. "I didn't even know where this was going to go 25 years ago, I really didn't. It took off, and it's done extremely well over 25 amazing years."
Joan's long time friend and world renowned race director, Dave McGillivray, has been an integral part of the race from day one- and on Saturday he and Joan will celebrate 25 strong years the only way they know how- lacing up their running shoes and hitting the road!
"We're going to have a great day, and I'm still delighted to be a part of it and to hopefully be running on Saturday," Benoit Samuelson said. "But you know, I just can't thank the people who have made this race happen enough."
"You know, I'm very proud of what everyone has done to come together to make this race what it is today 25 years later," McGillivray said. "People say to me, 'What's harder, running in a race or helping to run the race?' Definitely running in the race."