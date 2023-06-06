FALMOUTH - On Tuesday, the first annual 'Drive Fore Kids' Celebrity Golf Tournament announced its full list of celebrity and athlete golfers converging on Falmouth Country Club in June.
Boston Bruins goalie and former University of Maine goalie Jeremy Swayman was at the country club to assist with the announcement. He will be participating along with dozens of others at the course, with the tournament kicking off on June 21.
The tournament's prize purse is $250,000, and its aim is to help raise money for The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital.
"I was super excited to get the call, and seeing the first class organization of people putting it together," Swayman said. I couldn't have been more excited, supporting such an incredible cause, and just being back in the community in Maine, knowing how much it means to me, and getting to spend time up in Orono. I feel like the entire state is home to me."