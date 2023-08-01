BOSTON, MA. - Former Black Bear and current Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman and the Bruins have agreed on a one-year contract worth $3.475 million.
Swayman and the Bruins held their arbitration hearing Tuesday, with a Judge awarding him with said contract. Swayman had a 24-6-4 record this past season in Boston with a .920 save percentage and 2.27 goals allowed average. He also started game seven of the Bruins' first round series against the Florida Panthers.
In Swayman's last year in Orono in 2020, he posted over 1,000 saves and had 18 wins with a .939 save percentage.