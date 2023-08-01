BRUNSWICK - It's a big week for Maine Black Bear football as they prepare for their first practice of preseason camp this Thursday afternoon.
The Black Bears are coming off a 2-9 season and 11th place finish in the CAA. One of the bigger stories of the year was their trouble closing out games, with five of the Black Bears' losses coming in one possession games. On Monday at the Maine Football Coaches Kickoff Luncheon at Bowdoin College, head coach Jordan Stevens said that improving on this will come down to being better during non-pressure situations.
"We want to be on the other side of a lot of those close games and be better on first and second down," Stevens explains. "We put ourselves in a lot of pressure situations, which is great because we did capitalize on some of those, but the game is winning right in the middle of it and that's where we have to be better."
Stevens is entering his second year at the helm in Orono and has learned a lot, specifically in the area of how to prepare his team. Before the Black Bear kick off against FIU on September 2nd, Stevens says the team needs to be ready to play then and camp is going to be huge in getting to that point.
"There's a better sense of urgency in terms of where we need to be at in terms of a level of play before we get to that first game," Stevens says. "We can't be in a position where we're trying to figure things out. We have to be ready to play football and compete against FIU. This camp is going to be really important for us to get going and a lot of the things we're doing [are] getting us going early on."