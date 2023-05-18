NEWPORT - After losing in the opening game of the B North tournament last year as the one seed, Nokomis softball is back with a vengeance and unbeaten to start the year.
"We're a talented group of players who have played together for a really long time," junior pitcher Mia Coots says. "This year, we're not letting up for anyone."
"We had lofty, lofty expectations," head coach JD McLellan adds. "This is a really good team."
And it comes from all sides. Starting on the mound, the Warriors are allowing just one run per game, a big thanks to Coots and her stellar play on the mound.
"We rely on her a lot," senior shortstop Camryn King says. "I've gotten like five balls all season and that's incredibly low. She does her job and then some, so we're very thankful to have her."
Coots has four no hitters on the year and, earlier this week, she struck out 20 against Winslow including the 500th of her career.
"I don't really look super intimidating, but when I go onto the mound, I just look like I own the place," Coots says. "That's what I think sets me apart."
"She is a softball player. That's what she does," McLellan says. "She works on every aspect of the game. If she thinks she's down on one aspect, she steps up and tries to do it one more time."
And Mia is helping the Warriors place most of their focus on the bats, which are averaging 11 runs a game. That's five more than last year's average.
"Last year it was a lot of fielding and making sure we wouldn't be making errors," King explains. "This year, we realized we [fielders] don't get a lot of balls. It's more important for us to score lots of runs."
And one other factor is fueling their hot start: these girls flat out love to have fun and love each other.
"We had a team dinner and it was just so much fun, we do karaoke on the bus. It's fun for us and we have fun together," Coots says. "I think that's what's separated this season from all the other ones."
IF this season really is different from all the others, the Warriors will be en route to their first regional title ever...and perhaps farther than that.
"I don't want to jinx anything," McLellan says. "I'm just hoping we can get to that point and then give ourselves a good opportunity to win it."