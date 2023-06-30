MILLINOCKET - A name synonymous with Stearns football is being put up in lights. The Minutemen will now play on Arthur D. Greenlaw Field, named in honor of the legendary former head coach.
"I can't remember a time when it wasn't Coach Greenlaw being associated with Stearns football," Stearns High School principal Beth Peavey says.
"When you think Stearns football, the first person you think of is Art Greenlaw," Stearns head football coach Cody Herring says.
In his 18 years at the helm from the 70s to the 90s, Greenlaw won four state titles and five LTC titles. The LTC Player of the Year award also bears his name.
"A lot of people just thought, 'what's a way we can honor Coach Greenlaw,'" Herring says.
So, a GoFundMe page was started to kickstart the rededication efforts. It went on to raise $5,850. To say it was a success would be an understatement.
"The response was pretty immediate," Peavey says. "As soon as it got out on various alumni pages, the money just started to come in."
The community wasn't emptying their pockets just because Greenlaw won some football games. His impact goes well beyond that.
"He's great with the X's and O's and he does things like that, but he's always willing to help people and willing to talk to you when you need it," Herring explains.
"He's always pushing good sportsmanship, good conduct, and good grades," Peavey adds. "All around helping his players with being all around good people."
That impact will be felt even more at this Sunday's rededication ceremony in the school gym where a large crowd is expected.
"It's going to range from people closely associated with Coach Greenlaw outside of football, players that played for him, and coaches that coached with him," Herring says.
So, if it wasn't for Greenlaw, they wouldn't all be together. In more ways than one.
"It's due to Coach Greenlaw, but it's also due to the community he created within his teams," Peavey explains. "They've always stayed in touch, they've always known they can come back, and they've always been able to pick up where they left off when they get back together."