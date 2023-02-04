BREWER - As the regular season for one brand of high school basketball comes to a close, another season is just beginning.
Many Unified Basketball teams in the area started their seasons this past week, including Brewer and Bucksport who played each other in their season openers on Friday.
The event was filled with great back-and-forth action and, of course, a halftime dance party. But who won the game doesn't matter in the grand scheme for those involved, and the seeing the athletes have so much fun is the biggest victory there is.
"This is one of the best jobs that you can have," Bucksport head coach Josh Jackson says. "This is just pure joy at all times. These kids get to...have some moments that other kids get to experience that they don't normally. It's awesome to watch them get out there and enjoy themselves."
"It's super fun," Brewer assistant coach Brady Saunders adds. "It's a great opportunity for them and they show up every single day with such a positive attitude. It just makes me happy coming here and working out with them."
As for the stars on the court, Tristan Davis was the high scorer for Bucksport while Samantha Pacholski and Ashlyn Smith had top marks for Brewer. All three say that they are very happy to be involved in an environment as accepting from all sides as Unified.
'It feels equal. It feels like people appreciate each team," Davis says. "I'm very excited about this and I've made some very good friends."
"This is like my second home," Pacholski says. "Everyone on this team...they're kind and they don't care about what people think."
Smith, who says she has always been relatively shy, testifies that Unified has helped her grow.
"This just helped me get with my friends, get together with everyone, [and] just get along. My personality shows when I'm with everyone."