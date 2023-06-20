BANGOR - Class D South champions St. Dom's baseball defeated North champs Bangor Christian 4-1 on Tuesday to win their second straight state title.
The Saints scored the game's first run off of an Ethan Pelletier sac fly in the top of the third. Two more runs would follow and they would lead 3-0 after two and a half innings.
The Patriots got on the board in the bottom of the third off a Cole Payne sac fly that scored Jon Benjamin to make it 3-1, but the lead would be too much for them to overcome.
St. Dom's junior Ashton Hammond pitched a 105-pitch complete game in the win.