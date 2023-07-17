PORTLAND (WGME) - The Maine Gambling Control Unit says that legal sports wagering in Maine is expected to go live in November.
The bill to allow sports betting was approved by Governor Janet Mills in May of 2022 and became law in August of last year. The state law gives Maine's four tribes exclusive rights to online sports betting. It also allows sports betting at Maine's two casinos and soon to be five off-track betting sites.
Since the law went into effect, Maine's Gambling Control Unit has been working on the final rules before wagering could go live. Those rules were submitted to the Office of the Attorney General Monday, and the Gambling Control Unit expects them to be adopted in November.
Officials say licenses will be issued on the day of adoption so sports gambling can go live right away. The state of Maine stands to get millions of dollars from sports betting. Under the law, the state will get about 10 percent of the total revenue from all sports bets placed.