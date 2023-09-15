BELFAST - Belfast High School's Andrew Haas and Ryker Evans are the winners of the Sports Blitz Week 3 Play of the Night.

In the second quarter of the Lions' game against Old Town, Haas caught a pass over the middle from Luke Littlefield, and made a move towards the endzone.

On his way in, Haas was stripped by Old Town's Elijah Alston, but the ball landed right in the hands of Evans for the Belfast touchdown. The Lions would win 14-7 on the night.

