HERMON - Hermon's Speedway 95's opening day is next Saturday, and the track's drivers took one more step closer towards some real racing with Saturday's Test and Tune Day.
It was the first chance for all drivers you'll see this season to come together to see how their vehicles fare on the track after a long winter in the shop.
Beside's that, there's also seeing all of the racing friends many have gone the whole offseason without seeing, and that is just as sweet and perhaps even sweeter.
"It's definitely like a big family reunion. I'm definitely seeing a lot of people I haven't seen all winter," driver Delaney Dunn says. "It's definitely huge for Speedway 95, it is the Maine family fun track! You make a family, your chosen family, with all the people that you meet and race with."
And this season looks to be a big one for the track, especially with Speedway 95 and its drivers' new initiative to make Speedway 95 a more fun experience for all. New kinds of events, track upgrades, and more are all a part of the effort.
"I want my kids to grow up here, I want my friends' kids to grow up here, and so we want to bring the track back to family friendly like it used to be," driver James Goodman explains. "We've been changing the track, we've been adding to the kids club, and we've made a lot of progress. There's still more to do, but that's all you hope for is to keep moving forward."