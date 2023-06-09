ORONO - After a one day event last year, for the first time since 2019, the annual Special Olympics Maine Summer Games is back with a full three-day event.
"It feels great," volunteer Lynn Anderson says. "Coming out of the pandemic, it's one more step towards normalcy."
"Our protocols were lifted [in January] and pretty much since then the floodgates have opened with our programs coming back," Special Olympics Maine Director of Sports Mike Littlefield says. "There's excitement from our athletes to be back in competition and be back together."
More than a thousand Maine athletes across many different sports at at UMaine this weekend to show their stuff and pine for the podium.
"They work hard, they practice, they train, they do all kinds of things to get ready," Anderson says. "This is their moment."
Combined with their moment is an atmosphere of togetherness and acceptance, both hallmarks of the Special Olympics' mission.
"Our mission is based on being fully inclusive," Littlefield says. "Giving our athletes with intellectual disabilities the platform to be able to showcase their talents and their training."
Along with the athletes are many volunteers who range from award presenters to event timers. To them, it's not just a simple donation of their time.
"When you stand there and look at those beautiful faces of the athletes as they're getting their awards, you really feel like you're a part of something bigger," Anderson says.
"People come from all across the state," Littlefield adds. "Our volunteers really help put this event on for us."
And even though the weather wasn't very cooperative Friday, and maybe won't be for most of the weekend, no one seems to mind.
"I don't think the rain will dampen their spirits and competitive drive," Anderson says. "It's going to be like, 'it rained and it was just another part of the story.'"