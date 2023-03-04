PORTLAND - University of Southern Maine Huskies is sending two wrestlers, both born and raised Mainers, to the NCAA Championships next week in Roanoke, VA.
Freshman Jake Craig and grad student Jake Peavey have both qualified.
Peavey, an Erskine Academy alum from South China, is going to NCAAs for the second straight year after winning the NCAA Northeast Regionals at 285.
Craig, a Skowhegan alum wrestling at 125, is just the third freshman in the program's history to qualify for NCAAs.
"There's tons of good wrestlers down there," Craig says. "I'd be lying if I said I didn't say I was a little nervous, but I think it's all about knowing that I'm just as capable as those guys at that big stage."
"You realize all these guys are the same as you," Peavey echoes. "Six different regions and they go through the same process you do to get there, so there's no need to put anyone on a pedestal. Everyone there belongs there."