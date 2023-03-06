BANGOR - For the second straight year, both Southern Aroostook's boys and girls basketball teams cut down the nets and hoisted the Class D Gold Ball, after two dominant victories.
The girls started off Monday's championship slate at the Cross Insurance Center. The game started back-and-forth, with the Warriors leading 11-9 mid first quarter, but then they would explode offensively in the second.
From that point, they went on a 32-4 run, taking a 43-13 lead into the break and not looking back from there. Madison Russell led the way with 19 points, and Cami Shields added 15 in the victory. It's their fourth Gold Ball in five seasons.
For the boys, they also went on a dominant run in the second quarter to push themselves ahead. The Warriors led by 19 at the half, and even though Mason Desjardins had 34 for Forest Hills, it wasn't enough.
Dylan Burpee led all scorers with 36 points, Graham Siltz added 21, and the Warriors cut down the net for their second straight title, after not winning once since the early 1990's. They cap off a perfect season with the win.