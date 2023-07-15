Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of Northern and Eastern Maine * WHEN...From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Multiple rounds of torrential rainfall are expected. Saturated soils from recent rainfall will support rapid runoff and lead to flash flooding. Considerable impacts are possible where storms and bands of heavy rain move over the same area. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&

...Areas of Dense Fog Tonight... Locally dense fog is expected across southern Penobscot County as well as much of Hancock and Washington counties. The visibility may rapidly change over short distances with locally dense fog. If driving, slow down, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.