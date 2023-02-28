ORONO - On Tuesday, the America East announced their yearly awards for women's basketball, as well as all-conference teams, and for the second straight year Maine has the conference's player of the year.
Sophomore forward Adrianna "Adi" Smith was named the America East Player of the Year, while also earning a first team all conference nod. Smith averaged 18.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game throughout the whole season, and notched 15 double-doubles as well.
In conference play, she put up 23.5 points per game and 10.8 rebounds, becoming the first player since 1993-94 to average 20 and 10 in America East play. Senior guard Anne Simon, who was the player of the year least season, was also named to the second team all conference.