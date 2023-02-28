ORONO - On Tuesday, the America East announced their yearly awards for women's basketball, as well as all-conference teams, and for the second straight year Maine has the conference's player of the year.

Sophomore forward Adrianna "Adi" Smith was named the America East Player of the Year, while also earning a first team all conference nod. Smith averaged 18.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game throughout the whole season, and notched 15 double-doubles as well.

In conference play, she put up 23.5 points per game and 10.8 rebounds, becoming the first player since 1993-94 to average 20 and 10 in America East play. Senior guard Anne Simon, who was the player of the year least season, was also named to the second team all conference.

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

