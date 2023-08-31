SKOWHEGAN - 43 seasons, 20 state titles, 600 wins, and now Skowhegan head field hockey coach Paula Doughty's legacy will live forever in the National Field Hockey Coaches' Associations Hall of Fame.
"She puts her whole life into this program, so it's just awesome to see her get this award," senior captain Layla Conway says.
"I'm probably the only coach in the state who never played college field hockey," Doughty points out. "It's pretty amazing that a person who's never even played college field hockey has done this."
But for those have been along with her for the ride, it's no shock.
"She brings in great staff, she works relentlessly, and she's done a lot of good for the community," Tammie Veinotte, Doughty's assistant coach of 25 years, says
And even though she has field hockey IQ unlike few have seen, if she could put all her assistants in the hall with her, she would in a heartbeat.
"You surround yourself with people better than you if you want to be really good at something," Doughty says. "The other coaches that work with us all have special talents. I'm not threatened by other coaches, I thrive off them."
Of course, it doesn't hurt to have talent like she does year after year, but they don't know where they'd be if not for Coach Doughty.
"I came in as a scared little freshman and she taught me so much, she gave me confidence, and put me into a leadership role as captain," Conway says. "That's helped me as well," Conway says.
Just as significant, though, is the community that Doughty has helped build over the decades.
"She brings in the alumni to help cheer them on before the games, they have a card from an alum who sends stickers every time and writes really nice notes, little things like that," Veinotte explains.
"We're a close knit group of friends," Conway says. "We all hang out outside of practice, we support each other on and off the field, it's just like a family."
Because when you're in Skowhegan field hockey, it carries with you no matter where you go.
"Coach Doughty and I are still quite close," Bhreagh Kennedy, former Skowhegan player and current Maine midfielder, says. "She still advises me and gives me words of encouragement before big games. That support means everything."
And even with all the accolades, perhaps that is Doughty's lasting legacy which has led her to field hockey immortality.
"My first captains are 66 years old, and those people are still my friends," Doughty reveals. "You just stay connected, and it's really great that we all touched their lives. You never know whose life you're gonna touch."