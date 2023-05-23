SKOWHEGAN - Skowhegan softball is dazzling in the regular season once again, starting the year 12-1 and before that, 11-0.
"I know we all contributed this season so far," senior infielder Callaway LePage says. "No matter if it's pitching, hitting, catching, we've all done our job."
"I think we're really strong as a team," junior pitcher Lilli Noyes says. "When one person is off, the other people are on."
This success comes despite losing their three best players, including Ms. Maine Softball Jaycie Christopher. How? Their bond is stronger.
"We all have good connections with each other and I feel like last year we didn't have as good of a connection," sophomore infielder Natalie Gilman says. "We had great players, but I think having a strong team bond means a lot."
What means just as much is, of course, their on-field prowess. The River Hawks' bats are putting up between 9 and 10 runs a game thus far.
"We all go up to the plate with confidence," LePage says. "We know that if we put the ball in play, the defense isn't going to make all the plays, so that's how we're going to get on base and score some runs."
In the circle is Noyes who has been on a tear lately, allowing two runs a game her last 10 games.
"I think she has a lot of confidence," Gilman says. "She plays with a lot of heart, and she worked all winter season."
All of that led to an unbeaten start. It came to an end Friday against the team that beat the River Hawks in last year's regional final, Messalonskee. But was it a good thing?
"That gave us even more motivation to go into the tournament ready," LePage says. "We don't want to lose to them again because we know how it feels. We're just going to do everything we can at practice and put in the work to come out on top."
If they do come out on top in the end, it will be their second state title in three years. They know they can do it, but even if they don't it's all part of the journey.
"We've become hungry enough to overcome everything," Noyes says. "If we don't overcome it? Good. We come together as a team either way."